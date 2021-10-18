APSU Men’s Golf in Eight at Xavier Invitational, Chase Korte sits in Third

Cincinnati, OH – After an opening-round three-under 68, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf graduate student Chase Korte held the solo lead at the Xavier Invitational, then shot a three-over 74 in the second round and finished the first day at the Maketewah Country Club two shots off the lead and tied for third at even par, with the APSU Govs tied for eighth as a team with a 593 score after 36 holes.

Korte’s opening-round 68 was tied for the lowest single-round score of the day at the par-71, 6,809-yard track and was tied for the second-best 18-hole score in his collegiate career, behind a 67 at the JT Potson Invitational on October 1st, 2019. The Metropolis, Illinois native will start the final day of the Xavier Invitational tied with Drake’s Tim Long, one shot behind Butler’s Henry Quinn, and two shots behind leader Reece Nilsen from Northern Illinois.

After an opening-round 74, senior Adam Van Raden climbed 14 spots on the leaderboard with a one-over 72 in the second round and finished the day tied for 13th. Freshman Payne Elkins fired a one-under 70 – the best round of his young collegiate career – on the second 18 holes of the day to move up 32 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 30th with a 36-hole score of 149.

Seniors Micah Knisley and Jay Fox each improved on their opening round score in their second lap around the course in the afternoon. Knisley posted a 76 in the second round and Fox carded a 78, with the duo finishing the day in 64 and tied for 65th, respectively.

Van Raden finished the opening day at the Maketewah Country Club tied for the tournament lead in birdies with nine and Korte was tied for second in the field with eight birdies in the opening 36 holes.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Northern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky (B), and IUPUI in the third round of the Xavier Invitational .The final round of the tournament will begin with a 9:00am shotgun start on Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event.

Box Score

Xavier Invitational

Maketewah Country Club | Cincinnati, OH

Dates: October 18th-19th