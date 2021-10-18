Clarksville Police Department arrest Julian Chester for Criminally Negligent Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit detectives have charged 32-year-old Julian Chester with Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment of a child less than eight years old (T.C.A. 39-15-402 (a)(1), and Criminally Negligent Homicide (T.C.A. 39-13-212) for the death of Briareus Thomas.

On February 17th, 2021 at approximately 10:00pm, Clarksville Police Offers responded to a residence on Pembroke Road about a child that had been shot.

Officers located 21-month-old Briareus Thomas inside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Tennova Healtcare Emergency room where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the child gained access to a loaded and unsecured firearm in the residence. The case was presented to the October term of the Montgomery County Grand Jury where the indictments were handed down. The lead investigator is Detective Benjamin Goble.