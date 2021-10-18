Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Mikayla Powell repeats as OVC Newcomer of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell led the Governors to three-straight victories last week and repeated as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Week, Monday.

Powell led the first-place APSU Govs with 41 kills (3.73/set) and a .430 attack percentage in the trio of victories and currently leads the conference with a .309 hitting percentage through 83 sets.

[320left[The Raymore, Missouri native paced APSU in a thrilling five-set victory over Murray State, Wednesday, with 16 kills and only one error. It was her fourth match with 15 or more kills this season.

Powell followed her performance against the Racers with a season-high .476 hitting percentage and 11 kills in the first of two three-set victories against Tennessee State over the weekend.

The reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Year had 14 kills and five digs in the second match against Tigers, completing the clean sweep at Kean Hall.

Powell becomes the second Gov to repeat as the OVC Newcomer of the Week, joining Kaitlyn Teeter who won the award in back-to-back weeks during the 2016 season.

Powell is currently second on the team in both kills (215) and blocks (50) and has had 10 matches with one or fewer errors this season.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home for a two-match series against Belmont, Friday-Saturday, with the first match beginning at 6:00pm, Friday, followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday start.