APSU this Week: From Stuffed with Pride to a Drive-In Movie, Campus is Bustling

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd, 2021.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Several interesting events are planned throughout campus this week, including:
- Stuffed with Pride from 1:00pm-4:00pm Tuesday, October 19th, at the MUC Plaza: Stuff a rainbow bear to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month.
- Celebrate Disability Awareness Month from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Austin Peay State University Office of Disability Services, MUC Room 114.
- Drive-in movie at 6:00pm Wednesday, October 20th, behind the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.
- Family Feud Trivia Night from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, October 21st, in MUC Rooms 303 and 305.
- Casual Community Game Day from 3:00pm-5:30pm Saturday, October 23rd, in the Foy Wellness Room on the second floor of the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.
- For similar events all week long, visit peaylink.com.
- For music events, visit the APSU Music Facebook page.
- For theater and dance events, visit the APSU Theatre and Dance Facebook page.
- For athletic events, visit letsgopeay.com.