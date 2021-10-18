59.1 F
Events

APSU this Week: From Stuffed with Pride to a Drive-In Movie, Campus is Bustling

By News Staff
‘Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters’ exhibit at Austin Peay State University's The New Gallery. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd, 2021.

This new series of works, “Table Monsters,” is an assemblage of recognizable and unidentifiable elements intended to evoke an environment where realism and surrealism coexist. Through both distant interaction with the works and personal closer examination, the viewer’s accessibility to the space and experience is restricted. By creating this experience for the viewer, Kim proposes to question our perceptions, our beliefs, our ignorance and our awareness.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Several interesting events are planned throughout campus this week, including:

  • Stuffed with Pride from 1:00pm-4:00pm Tuesday, October 19th, at the MUC Plaza: Stuff a rainbow bear to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month.
  • Celebrate Disability Awareness Month from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Austin Peay State University Office of Disability Services, MUC Room 114.
  • Drive-in movie at 6:00pm Wednesday, October 20th, behind the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.
  • Family Feud Trivia Night from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, October 21st, in MUC Rooms 303 and 305.
  • Casual Community Game Day from 3:00pm-5:30pm Saturday, October 23rd, in the Foy Wellness Room on the second floor of the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center.
  • For similar events all week long, visit peaylink.com.

