APSU this Week: From Stuffed with Pride to a Drive-In Movie, Campus is Bustling

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery will present “Wansoo Kim: Table Monsters” – an exhibition of new works by Austin Peay State University (APSU) Art + Design faculty member Wansoo Kim – through October 22nd, 2021.

This new series of works, “Table Monsters,” is an assemblage of recognizable and unidentifiable elements intended to evoke an environment where realism and surrealism coexist. Through both distant interaction with the works and personal closer examination, the viewer’s accessibility to the space and experience is restricted. By creating this experience for the viewer, Kim proposes to question our perceptions, our beliefs, our ignorance and our awareness.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Several interesting events are planned throughout campus this week, including:

For more