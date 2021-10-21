69 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Events

Historic Collinsville to hold annual HarvestFest on October 30th

The Hill family enjoys a tour of Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement. (Lucas Ryan Chambers)
Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – Celebrate the fall season at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s annual HarvestFest on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.

Festivities include painting pumpkins, making butter, scavenger hunts, and blacksmith demonstrations. Docents will also be on-hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 furnished structures.

A covered pavilion and scattered picnic tables are available for guests to bring their own lunch and dine on the grounds. The Hautewheels Rolling Sandwich Company food truck will also be on site. Admission for the day is $12.00 for ages 6+ and activities will take place from 11:00am–4:00pm.

HarvestFest also represents the closing of Historic Collinsville’s regular season. The property is open throughout the year for guided tours with groups of six or more, rentals, weddings, and special events.

Historic Collinsville is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside Tennessee.

About Historic Collinsville

The pioneer settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

Once at Collinsville, guests can stroll through a re-creation of the past from the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more…all through a self-guided audio tour. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018, who both passed away in September 2021. Visit Clarksville operates the property for the county.

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit www.historiccollinsville.com, follow them on Facebook, or contact Linda Ebel by phone or email at 931.245.4344 or

