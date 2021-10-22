Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 22nd, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be intersection improvements to include grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 and SR 76.

Daily, from 9:00am–3:00pm, grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

SR 455 – Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am (including weekends & excluding Monday), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

I-24

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving will place on Sunday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, (including weekends) there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving and striping.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, (excluding Monday) There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County.

Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both EB and WB directions.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

There will be a one-night lane closure between October 221st and October 27th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am for Milling and paving operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure–Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

