Monday, October 25, 2021
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Golf Club Lane Vehicle Burglary Suspects

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify suspects in this photo for Vehicle Burglary that occurred on Golf Club Lane.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Vehicle Burglary that occurred on Golf Club Lane.

On Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at approximately 3:00am, two (2) unidentified black males broke into a vehicle and then attempted to enter another vehicle that was captured on a Ring camera.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the attached video and photos.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5227.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

