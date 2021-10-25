Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Golf Club Lane Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Vehicle Burglary that occurred on Golf Club Lane.
On Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at approximately 3:00am, two (2) unidentified black males broke into a vehicle and then attempted to enter another vehicle that was captured on a Ring camera.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5227.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.