53.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNewsFort Campbell determines reports of Shots Fired to be Vehicle Backfire
News

Fort Campbell determines reports of Shots Fired to be Vehicle Backfire

News Staff
By News Staff
Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) "Screaming Eagles". (Sam Shore)

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Military police responded to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Woodlands and Gardner Hills housing at approximately 9:40am today, Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Nearby residences were cleared temporarily. Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services also were dispatched to the area to ensure resident safety.

The investigation determined the reported sounds came from a vehicle backfire. No weapons were fired and there is no threat to the installation. Normal activities resumed within 90 minutes.

The safety and well-being of the Fort Campbell community are a priority. Contact the Military Police to report any suspicious behavior or activity on Fort Campbell. For emergencies, call 911. To reach the MP Desk, call 270.798.7111, -7112 or -7113.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Providence Boulevard Back Open
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Low water pressure on Kendra Court
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online