Fort Campbell determines reports of Shots Fired to be Vehicle Backfire

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Military police responded to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Woodlands and Gardner Hills housing at approximately 9:40am today, Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Nearby residences were cleared temporarily. Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services also were dispatched to the area to ensure resident safety.

The investigation determined the reported sounds came from a vehicle backfire. No weapons were fired and there is no threat to the installation. Normal activities resumed within 90 minutes.

The safety and well-being of the Fort Campbell community are a priority. Contact the Military Police to report any suspicious behavior or activity on Fort Campbell. For emergencies, call 911. To reach the MP Desk, call 270.798.7111, -7112 or -7113.