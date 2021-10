Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to an aggravated domestic assault in progress in the area of Hedgewood Road at around 11:20am.

The suspect, having an emotional disturbance, fled the area and was located on Timberdale Drive a short time later.

When Clarksville Police Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, they were unable to successfully deescalate the situation and obtain mental health services. The suspect took his own life.

No officers were injured, and the area will be closed off until the scene can be processed and cleared.

It is the practice of CPD not to comment on suicides.