Baggett Heating and Cooling Recognized as One of Top 10 Contractors In North America For Customer Satisfaction

Clarksville, TN – Baggett Heating and Cooling has been recognized as one of North America’s Top 10 Companies in Customer Satisfaction by the Service Nation Alliance, a contractor best practices group. The award is based on empirical research of over 8,000 customers of Alliance companies across the U.S. and Canada.

Companies across North America are rated according to a quantitative measure of past customers’ likelihood of recommending a company to others. Customers of Baggett Heating and Cooling proved overwhelmingly positive about the company’s performance and service.

Owner Alana Ward said, “I was overwhelmed with excitement and pride when our name was called for this award. Receiving this kind of recognition from our customers, the people whose opinion means the most to us, really made my year. I am so proud of my team and their willingness to work in a manner which earns us this result.”

Service Nation Alliance Vice President, Bob Viering added, “We have a lot of amazing companies in our alliance. To finish in the Top 10 means Baggett Heating and Cooling is doing something truly special. Their customers are the real winners.”

For more information on Baggett Heating and Cooling, visit their website at callbaggett.com or call 931.645.2859.