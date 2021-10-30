APSU Baseball’s Black team defeats Red Team 3-0 in World Series

Clarksville, TN – Harley Gollert and Nick Wellman combined for seven scoreless innings as the Black Squad evened the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s Red-Black World Series at a game apiece, Saturday, at Raymond C. Hand Ballpark.

After striking out the Red Team’s leadoff man in Gino Avros , graduate student TJ Foreman’s single was the only hit that Gollert surrendered in his first action this fall. Gollert struck out seven through five innings, including three-straight batters in the second frame.

After stranding two on base in the second, the Black Squad broke the stalemate with a Ty DeLancey sac-fly to drive home senior John Bolton. Harrison Brown extended Black’s lead later in the inning with an RBI single, bringing in Jack Alexander.

Alexander’s second hit of the night was the final blow, as the Belton, Missouri native drove in Bolton, who doubled to start the final inning.

The Red Team reached scoring position for the first time late in the seventh on a Michael Robinson double, but a groundout by Delancey on the next at-bat ended the game and gave the Black Squad the win.

Game 3 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 4:00pm, Monday, at The Hand.

Box Score

Black 3, Red 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Black 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 8 0 Red 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0

