NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Date moved to November 3rd due to Weather

Washington, D.C. – NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 12:10am CT Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 for the agency’s Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station due to a large storm system meandering across the Ohio Valley and through the northeastern United States this weekend, elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean along the Crew Dragon flight path for the October 31st launch attempt.

Weather conditions along the ascent corridor are expected to improve for a November 3rd launch attempt, and the 45th Weather Squadron forecast predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch site.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari , mission commander, Tom Marshburn , pilot, and Kayla Barron , mission specialist and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer , also a mission specialist, will launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Crew-3 astronauts are scheduled for a long-duration science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, living and working as part of what is expected to be a seven-member crew.

Launch November 3rd would have Crew-3 arriving at the space station later the same day about 10:00pm Wednesday, November 3rd, for a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission.

Crew-2 NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet are currently targeting return in early November. Crew-3 astronauts are set to return in late April 2022.