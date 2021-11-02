Clarksville Community Concert Association hosts WindSync in Concert at APSU, November 12th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Community Concert Association’s 70th anniversary season continues with a concert by WindSync, an award-winning wind quintet, at 7:30pm Friday, November 12th, in the APSU George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, at the corner of Marion Street and Eighth Street at Austin Peay State University.

WindSync comprises flutist Garrett Hudson, clarinetist Elias Rodriguez, oboist Emily Tsai, hornist Anni Hochhalter, and bassoonist Kara LaMoure. An ensemble of five extraordinary musicians, WindSync has been praised as a “group of virtuosos who are also wonderful people.”

“Staunchly dedicated to pushing the boundaries of wind quintet performance with youthful, pop-rock sensibility,” WindSync won the Fischoff National Chamber Music competition in 2016 and continues to commission bold, innovative new works, perform musical works written for woodwind quintet and arrange works for its instrumentation.

Their November 12th concert will present music in each of these categories, including Maurice Ravel’s famous “Bolero” in an arrangement by WindSync; György Ligeti’s “Six Bagatelles,” a work written specifically for woodwind quintet, and “Rak? Havas?,” commissioned by WindSync and composed by Erberk Ery?lmaz in 2019.

With the support of Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, WindSync will present three simultaneous masterclasses for APSU music students at 4:00pm on the day of their concert performance. At 6:00pm, Dr. Spencer Prewitt, professor of clarinet at Austin Peay State University, will offer a pre-concert talk in Room 147 (Choral Rehearsal) of the Music/Mass Communication building.

With a giant sound that belies their numbers, Wind Sync’s performances have been praised as “game-changing” as well as “brisk, highly animated and infectiously engaging.” Their November 12th concert will be presented live and in-person in Mabry Hall and will be livestreamed on the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s YouTube channel.

You can buy tickets at www.clarksvillemusic.org, but tickets are free for Austin Peay students.

Call 877.811.0200 for more information.