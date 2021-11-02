Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces South Third Street water outage, road closure planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at 8:00pm on South Third Street from Madison Street to Commerce Street for commercial water meter replacement work.

South Third Street will be closed from Madison Street to Commerce Street and traffic will be detoured to Hiter Street and Commerce Street during the work. Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise caution when approaching the work zone at the intersection of South Third Street and Madison Street.

The water meter replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored to the area and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am. on Thursday, November 4th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com