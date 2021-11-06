Marine Corps League James McCutchen Detachment 603 to host 2021 Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Clarksville, TN – Commandant John Wood of the Marine Corps League James McCutchen Detachment 603 is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for the 2021 Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

Marine Corps Birthday Balls are held annually and hosted locally for Marines throughout the country. November 10th, 2021 will mark the USMC’s 246th birthday. Detachment 603 will be hosting its Birthday Ball at Freedom Point in Liberty Park on the evening of November 7th, 2021.

“The United States Marines Corps is among the most well-known organizations in the world, and has a storied place in history,” Commandant Wood said. “The history of the Marine Corps is a major part of America’s history, and honoring that history is important to us.

“Our uniforms haven’t changed much, we’ve always worn leather high-collared uniforms, which date back to 1775. The program we do each year at the Birthday Ball pays tribute to those who are serving, as well as the men and women who have gone before us.

“As part of the ceremony, we read a poem that was a favorite of USMC General John A. Lejeune. We also do a cake-cutting in honor of the youngest and oldest Marine present. There will also be a Missing Man Table to remember our combat losses and the losses of all military services. It’s really all about history. We like to remember and honor those who got us to where we are, and those who did not come home. We toast all branches of service, and pay tribute to everyone who has given us our freedom.”

Commandant Wood says civilians are also invited to this year’s celebration. A social hour begins at 5:00pm. Dinner, catered by PSR Events will begin at 6:00pm (“Don’t be late”). After, will be the cake-cutting ceremony, a DJ and dancing.

For information on tickets, contact Commandant John Wood by email at *protected email* or call 931.624.8222. Space is limited, call now for tickets.

The dress for the event is formal.