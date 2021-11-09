Clarksville Police Department arrests Three People for Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 8th, 2021, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified of a vehicle burglary that had already occurred in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive.

Three individuals had attempted to use credit cards that were taken out of an unlocked vehicle. Those individuals were identified as 18-year-old Brayden Collins, 18-year-old Phillip Hubbard, and 18-year-old Shayna Stone.

A short time later, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a vehicle burglary in progress call on Alexander Boulevard. It was at that time, the same three (3) suspects were found and detained.

Property was recovered from inside their vehicle that did not belong to them (ID cards, wallets, and a firearm). The investigation revealed that they were the ones responsible for approximately 20 vehicle burglaries in the area.

Not all of the vehicles had property taken, but it was obvious that they had been rummaged through.

Clarksville Police Chief Crockarell stated, “This is why we emphasize the importance of “Park Smart”, locking your vehicles, securing your valuables and taking your keys with you”, “all of the vehicles that were broken into tonight, were unlocked, and one of them had a firearm”. “This type of crime is avoidable and preventable, please park smart!”.

Clarksville Police officers continued to patrol the area and found several more vehicles that had been broken into. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Tomberlin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156 or CPD Detective Kell, ext. 5171.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.