Clarksville Gas and Water Department postpones planned Dunbar Cave Road water outage, lane closure until Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) planned water outage for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 has been postponed until Friday, November 12th, at 9:00am on Dunbar Cave Road from Barnhill Road to Rossview Road for a water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Approximately 100 feet of the eastbound lane of Dunbar Cave Road will be closed near the Barnhill Road intersection where utility construction crews will be staged.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com