Nashville State Community College’s Katrina Dubree Awarded Tennessee Board of Regents Veteran Award

Nashville, TN – Nashville State’s Katrina Dubree is one of 37 veterans across the state that was honored with the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.

Dubree received the honor during a presentation of Nashville State’s Veterans Day ceremony on the White Bridge campus. Nashville State’s Clarksville campus also held a celebration honoring veterans.

TBR and Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the commendation in 2020 as a system-level award to honor military veterans’ service, bravery, and sacrifices at community and technical colleges. Fred Frazier, a U.S. Navy veteran, and current Tennessee Reconnect Navigator was Nashville State’s first recipient.

Dubree joined Nashville State in February 2018. As director of the Access Center, she works with students that have disabilities.

She works directly with students to help them be successful in their classes and life. She is particularly talented in bringing together the student, the student’s family, and the instructor to determine student classroom accommodations and in creating solutions to barriers a student may experience.

Even more, Dubree demonstrates strong support for students beyond those with whom she works directly by advocating for the accessibility of information for all college constituents.

Katrina served in the Army National Guard in Fort Knox and Glasgow, Kentucky, from 2004 through 2009 where she received specialized training as a Track Vehicle Repairer (tank mechanic) and earned the rank of Sergeant.

As Tennessee Board of Regents institutions, community and technical college presidents were able to nominate candidates for the Chancellor’s Commendation. Katrina was nominated by Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson.

The commendation is a special challenge coin. Giving a challenge coin is often viewed as a sign of respect in the military.

Earlier this summer, Nashville State earned the distinction as a Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Certified Campus from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

An institution receiving VETS Campus certification not only prioritizes outreach to veterans but successfully delivers the services necessary to create a supportive environment where student veterans can prosper while pursuing their education. Katrina embodies that supportive environment.

Nashville State is among 26 military-friendly institutions throughout Tennessee that have been awarded this distinction.

This past spring, 63 degrees, and technical certificates were awarded to 44 Nashville State graduates, who used VA education benefits, such as the GI Bill. This list does not account for graduates who used other earned military-related benefits like Go Army Ed, MyCAA, and Tennessee STRONG.