Frankfort, MI – For many clever cooks, the secret ingredient in spectacular stuffing is dried cranberries.

Long a Thanksgiving favorite, cranberries can add great taste and festive color to stuffing, as in this mouthwatering recipe:

Cranberry Stuffing

10 cups day-old French bread cut into 1-inch cubes

6 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 lbs. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 cups onion, chopped

2 fennel bulbs, diced

2 cups Graceland Fruit Dried Cranberries

2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts

Zest from 2 oranges

2 tsp. dried sage leaves

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 cup chicken broth

Toss bread cubes in a large bowl with 2 Tbsp. olive oil, dried thyme, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat oven to 325°F.

Bake on 2 baking sheets until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Cook sausage in 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high heat, breaking apart with spatula. Drain extra fat. Add to the toasted bread cubes.

Melt unsalted butter in skillet with 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Cook onion and fennel over medium-low heat for 10minutes. Add dried cranberries and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add to the sausage and bread cubes.

Fold in walnuts, orange zest, dried sage, and flat­leaf parsley. Drizzle chicken broth ½ cup at a time and stir. If using to stuff a turkey, let the stuffing cool completely first. If not, heat covered at 350°F for 20–25 minutes. Enjoy.

What makes it even better is that it’s created with dried cranberries, often called a “superfruit” because they’re a good source of fiber, cholesterol-free, low in sodium, and high in antioxidants. That, studies say, promotes heart and brain health.

The fruit from industry pioneer Graceland Fruit is all non-GMO and gluten-free with no artificial colors or flavors.

Learn More

For fruitful ideas, recipes and videos, visit www.gracelandfruit.com