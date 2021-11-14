Frankfort, MI – For many clever cooks, the secret ingredient in spectacular stuffing is dried cranberries.
Long a Thanksgiving favorite, cranberries can add great taste and festive color to stuffing, as in this mouthwatering recipe:
Cranberry Stuffing
- 10 cups day-old French bread cut into 1-inch cubes
- 6 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 Tbsp. dried thyme
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 2 lbs. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 cups onion, chopped
- 2 fennel bulbs, diced
- 2 cups Graceland Fruit Dried Cranberries
- 2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
- Zest from 2 oranges
- 2 tsp. dried sage leaves
- ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 cup chicken broth
Toss bread cubes in a large bowl with 2 Tbsp. olive oil, dried thyme, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat oven to 325°F.
Melt unsalted butter in skillet with 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Cook onion and fennel over medium-low heat for 10minutes. Add dried cranberries and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add to the sausage and bread cubes.
Fold in walnuts, orange zest, dried sage, and flatleaf parsley. Drizzle chicken broth ½ cup at a time and stir. If using to stuff a turkey, let the stuffing cool completely first. If not, heat covered at 350°F for 20–25 minutes. Enjoy.
What makes it even better is that it’s created with dried cranberries, often called a “superfruit” because they’re a good source of fiber, cholesterol-free, low in sodium, and high in antioxidants. That, studies say, promotes heart and brain health.
The fruit from industry pioneer Graceland Fruit is all non-GMO and gluten-free with no artificial colors or flavors.
Learn More
For fruitful ideas, recipes and videos, visit www.gracelandfruit.com