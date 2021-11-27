Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady announce State’s Christmas Events

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have announced the state’s holiday events, including Christmas at the Capitol and “A Storybook Christmas” tour of the Tennessee Residence.

“This Christmas is especially meaningful as we reflect on 225 years of Tennessee statehood,” said Governor Lee. “Maria and I are grateful to gather with Tennesseans as we look toward the season of peace and hope, while celebrating all of our Tennessee traditions.”

The Lees will host the following festivities:

Christmas at the Capitol

The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place on Monday, November 29th at 5:30pm CT. The event will include a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments, and musical performances from the 129th Army Band jazz ensemble and the Belmont University BSA gospel choir. Christmas at the Capitol is open to the public.

The Christmas tree, a Norway spruce, will be donated by Thomas and Patricia Washer of Murfreesboro.

Tennessee Residence Holiday Tours

Holiday tours at the Tennessee Residence will be available December 10th-12th and December 16th-19th. All tours are self-guided, free to the public, and require a reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for nonprofits across the state.

Registration information and suggested donation items can be found here.