News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues AMBER Alert for Barbara Sanders from Memphis

By News Staff
Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationMemphis, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis.

Barbara was abducted today by 39-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller. Miller is wanted by the Memphis Police Department for Kidnapping.

Barbara Sanders is 5’6”, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.


Miller is 5’9”, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Barbara Sanders or Lafayette “Lucky” Miller contact the Memphis Police Department at 901.528.CASH or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

