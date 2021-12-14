Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball junior Cameron Copeland named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After a 25-point performance at North Florida, junior Cameron Copeland was named Ohio Valley Conference newcomer of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

Copeland led the Govs with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field on Saturday against North Florida. The Douglasville, GA, native was also 5-of-7 from behind the three-point line to go along with six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

It was the first 20-point performance as a Gov for Copeland the ninth of his career. It was the fifth game this season Copeland has scored in double figures and the fourth time in the last five games.

For the season, Copeland is averaging 11.9 points per game and shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

