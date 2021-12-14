64.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeSportsVisit Clarksville reports Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic at APSU moved to December...
Sports

Visit Clarksville reports Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic at APSU moved to December 9th

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic to be played in Clarksville. (David Smith)
Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic to be played in Clarksville. (David Smith)

Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces that due to potential storms in the Clarksville area, the TACA East-West All-Star Classic has been moved to Thursday, December 9th.

The game will kick-off at 7:00pm CT at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville.

Tennessee’s top 88 senior football players will once again compete in Clarksville for the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic.

General admission tickets are $10.00 each for ages 3 and up. The kickoff for the game is set 7:00pm at Fortera Stadium. Anyone with a valid Military I.D. will receive free admission. Area high school football players who wear their high school jerseys and are accompanied by one of their coaches will be admitted to the game for free.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors members and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Men’s Basketball junior Cameron Copeland named OVC Newcomer of the Week
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online