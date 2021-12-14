Montgomery County Parks Department asks Residents to Give the Gift of a Tree

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreatoin Department is asking the community to consider dedicating the gift of a tree now through January 31st, 2022, for the beautification of the entryway at Richellen Park.

The trees for this project are four to five-foot Thuja Green Giant evergreens which can be sponsored for $125.00 per tree. The cost covers the purchase, planting, and dedication plaque for the tree.

These trees will be provided at a drastically reduced cost from Larry’s Nursery, a locally owned business. They are limited to just over 200 trees and will only be sold while they are available.

Each winter the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department tackles projects throughout park properties to enhance the beauty and functionality for the coming year. One of the opportunities for improvement identified this year, was replacing the pole and chain system lining the driveway of RichEllen Park with evergreen trees. The system has been a maintenance challenge since the construction of the park with recent damage sustained from vehicles.

“Replacing the chain link with trees creates a more beautiful entrance as well as a reduction in maintenance costs and burden on the staff. Since the trees were not budgeted for this fiscal year, allowing individuals to sponsor trees creates community engagement,” said Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett.

A Tree Dedication Ceremony will be held at RichEllen Park on Tennessee Tree Day, March 19th at 11:00am for individuals to place their marker at a tree they sponsored.

“This could be the perfect Christmas present for the family member who has everything. I’m purchasing a couple myself for this very reason. I would love to be able to expand this across multiple Montgomery County Parks properties over the next few years,” added Burchett.

Trees provide a lasting legacy and are a meaningful contribution towards beauty and clean air. For more information about this project, visit www.mcgtn.org/parks/trees or call 931.648.5732.