Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – You experienced the Roxy Regional Theatre’s live theatrical production of “It’s A Wonderful Life:: The Musical” … now watch the 1946 film that inspired it! For our final film of 2021, Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” at the Roxy this Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at 8:00pm.

With the endearing message that “no one is a failure who has friends,” Frank Capra’s heartwarming masterpiece continues to endure, and after 75 years this beloved film still remains as powerful and moving as the day it was made.

In this classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG / Running time: 129 minutes / Release year: 1946 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre wishes you all a safe and happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you in the new year! For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

