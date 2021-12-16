Clarksville’s Dunbar Cave State Park Programs for December 18th-19th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave State Park has been a State Park since 1973. The cave and its surrounding 110 acres have considerable scenic, natural and historical significance. The entrance offered shelter to prehistoric Native Americans as far back as 10,000 years.

Dunbar Cave State Natural Area will present many nature programs during the year. There are programs for children and adults.

The upcoming events are History of Dunbar Cave, Coil Pottery, Dunbar Cave In The Civil War, and Our Cultural Landscape.

History of Dunbar Cave

Saturday, December 18th | 10:00am-11:00am

Dunbar Cave has gone through a lot of changes over the years. From the frontier homestead of Thomas Dunbar, through the resort years, and finally as a Tennessee State Park. Join Ranger Adam to learn about the last 200 years of activities at the cave.

Meet at: The A/V room inside the visitor center.

Host: Park Ranger Adam Neblett

Phone: 931.648.5526

Price: Free

Coil Pottery

Saturday, December 18th | 2:00pm-3:00pm

Coil pottery is the traditional way Native Americans have crafted earthenware for thousands of years. Join Ranger Adam and learn how this was done by making a small pot to take home. Cost is $3.00 for those participating in the craft and registration is required.

There is no age limit however this activity may not be suitable for small children. We will be outside so dress appropriately for the weather.

Meet at: Outside the Visitor Center

Host: Park Ranger Adam Neblett

Phone: 931.648.5526

Price:

$0.00 / Non-participant in craft

$3.00 / Participant in Craft

Our Cultural Landscape

Sunday, December 19th | 10:00am-11:30am

Join Ranger Adam for a 2.75 mile loop hike to discover how the landscape has been altered by the various cultures that have utilized it throughout the centuries. Please wear good walking shoes and bring water.

Meet at: Outside the Visitor Center

Host: Park Ranger Adam Neblett

Phone: 931.648.5526

Dunbar Cave In The Civil War

Sunday, December 19th | 2:00pm-2:30pm

The Civil War was a divisive and turbulent time in our history. Local legend says Confederate troops hid in the cave from the Union army. While this most likely isn’t true, the cave was visited by soldiers on both sides. Join Ranger Adam to learn the role the cave played locally during this conflict.

Meet at: The A/V room inside the visitor center.

Host: Park Ranger Adam Neblett

Phone: 931.648.5526

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.