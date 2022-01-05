Fort Campbell closed for non-essential services on January 6th

Fort Campbell, KY – Based on forecasted weather, Fort Campbell is closed Thursday, January 6th, 2022, for non-essential services. Emergency employees will remain or report as directed by their supervisor.

Employees of tenant organizations and contractors should contact their supervisor for instructions. Military personnel will take guidance from their commands. Refer to the Fort Campbell Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FortCampbell, or the Digital Garrison app for the latest information.

TC Freeman gate, as well as gates 7, 10, Sabre I, and Sabre II will remain open 24/7.

Department of Defense Education Activity schools on Fort Campbell will be closed. The Commissary will be closed. The Main Exchange will be closed, but the 24-hour Kentucky Express will remain open.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell, for impacts to services, appointments and hours of operation. Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FortCampbellMWR, for impacts to gyms, child care, and other MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/january-2022-winter-weather for more information as it develops.