Clarksville-Montgomery County remains under a Winter Storm Warning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reminds everyone that the Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee remains in effect today, Friday, January 6th until 8:00pm.

Additional snowfall of around an inch is expected.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, especially for locations along and north of I-40 Corridor, with locally higher amounts possible.

Affected Counties

Travel could become very difficult. Plan on hazardous travel conditions developing this morning and continuing through Friday.If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Hickman County, Williamson County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, and Van Buren County.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

This Afternoon and Tonight

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for most of Middle Tennessee through 8:00pm CT tonight. An additional one inch of snowfall can be expected, with locally higher amounts possible. For locations around and north of I-40 Corridor, total snowfall accumulations will range 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

For locations to the south, total snowfall accumulations will range 1 to 4 inches, with ice accumulations of a light glaze across the most southern portions of the mid-state region.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue to develop as the remainder of the afternoon into tonight hours progress and worsen as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits. Roads will likely remain hazardous Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures stay below freezing.

Friday through Wednesday

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday across Middle Tennessee, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. These rainfall amounts combined with snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers.