Thursday, January 6, 2022
APSU Campus to remain Closed, Friday

Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather expected, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be closed on Friday, January 7th, 2020, and all on-ground classes and events are canceled for that day.

Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests or contact the instructor for more information.

As a reminder, updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook, and APSU’s website. In the event that you don’t have access to the internet, check local televisions news broadcasts.
 
Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.
 
For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit www.apsu.edu/dining

