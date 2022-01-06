Fort Campbell will be open Friday, January 7th for Limited Operations

Fort Campbell, KY – Based on forecasted and current weather conditions, Fort Campbell is open for limited operations Friday, January 7th, 2022. Mission essential and emergency personnel will remain or report as directed by their supervisor.

Employees of tenant organizations and contractors should contact their supervisor for instructions. Military personnel will take guidance from their commands.

Refer to the Fort Campbell Facebook or the Digital Garrison app for the latest information.

Department of Defense Education Activity Fort Campbell schools and offices will be closed; this includes after-school and weekend activities.

The Commissary will be closed.

The Main Exchange will be closed; the 24-hour Kentucky Express will close on January 6th at 10:00pm and reopen on January 7th at 9:00am.

TC Freeman gate, as well as gates 7, 10, Sabre I, and Sabre II will remain open 24/7.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page for impacts to services, appointments, and hours of operation. Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page for impacts to gyms, child care, and other MWR facilities.

Visit the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/january-2022-winter-weather for more information as it develops.