Montgomery County Government Offices to remain Closed through Friday

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will remain closed through Friday, January 7th, 2022 due to hazardous winter weather driving conditions.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Montgomery County Highway Department, and Emergency Medical Services are encouraging people to stay off the roads, when possible.
As of 2:30pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reported 110 wrecks, 11 with injuries, and 57 motor assists.
The Montgomery County Highway Department and Clarksville Street Department crews are working diligently to clear roads.
For government services available online, please visit mcgtn.org.