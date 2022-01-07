Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement hires two new staff members

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of University Advancement recently welcomed two new staff members to their team to further the University’s engagement and fundraising activities.

Brady Dorris is now the assistant athletics director – development, and Kara Allen is the new prospect researcher.

Allen is filling a crucial role that will enhance the University’s daily fundraising operations through targeted data analysis. In his position, Dorris will serve both University Advancement and the APSU Department of Athletics. He will oversee increased efforts to support all of the APSU sports programs and student-athletes through scholarships, improved facilities, retaining quality coaching staff and managing important relationships with local community partners.Dorris is from Greenbrier, Tennessee. He graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance with a concentration in education. He is a former Governors football player. Before returning to his alma mater as the assistant athletics director – development, he worked as a teacher for three years.

Allen graduated from Minnesota State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communications studies and a minor in sociology. She spent her undergraduate career working in the university advancement office. In that role, she gained database experience and knowledge of fundraising activities. Allen and her husband moved to Clarksville when he was stationed at nearby Fort Campbell.

“We are fortunate to have these team members join the APSU Division of University Advancement,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “The responsibilities of both of their roles will further the goals of our division, such as increasing the visibility of the University and fostering lifetime engagement, loyalty, pride and support for APSU.”

“We strive to facilitate a lifetime connection between the University and its alumni, students and friends. We offer many unique opportunities for alumni and donors to give back to all areas of Austin Peay and to meet the strategic goals of the University. I am confident that in bringing these two talented individuals to our team, we have started the 2022 fiscal year off in a productive way,” stated Phillips.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.