Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Crash with Injuries at Ashland City Road, Queens Bluff Way

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) at Queens Bluff Way.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:34am involving two (2) vehicles, one was a semi tractor-trailer. Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) is completely shut down and traffic is being diverted at Vista Lane and Old Ashland City Road.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

The status of the injuries are unknown at this time, no other information available for release at this time.