Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 19th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 19th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Freya is an adult female Catahoula Leopard dog. They are a very intellectual, energetic, inquisitive, and loving breed. Her vaccinations are up to date and she will be spayed before leaving for her new home. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Brooklyn is a pretty, female, Tortoiseshell domestic shorthair kitten. She is up to date on vaccinations, is litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Trouble is a 6-year-old male Tuxedo cat with white paws and a cute gray goatee. Don’t let his name fool you as he is a very mellow sweet guy. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a little shy at first but enjoys exploring and is very tolerant of other cats. Probably needs a dog-free environment so his full potential can blossom.

Trouble is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Snickerdoodle is as sweet as her name. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She enjoys a sunny place to rest, playing with toys, loves getting petted, and any type of affection. She loves “chatting” and entertaining you with her antics. She does well with children, dogs and other kitties.

You can find Snickerdoodle through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chance is a sweet 5-month-old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is current on vaccinations, FELV/FIV negative, and on flea and tick prevention. She is litter trained and spayed. Chance can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.

(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pup-Pup is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! Pup is a very charming PitBull mix. He is 2 years old, up to date on shots, neutered and so much fun!. He loves people but needs a cat-free home and does well with social, polite dogs. He is a very smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands. Pup-Pup would enjoy a family that does outdoor activities. He will be a great running or hiking buddy.

Come find Pup-Pup through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is a very high-energy mixed breed that requires an owner that can offer him a lot of structure, provide various stimulating exercise outlets and be a strong leader. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does well with cats as well as ducks and chickens. Copper is anxious about new situations and needs time and reassurance to warm up. He will thrive best in an active home and older children. He is smart and picks up training quickly.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Chico is waiting for you! He is an adorable 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and neutered. He is friendly, playful, and very affectionate. He is good with children and other dogs.

You can find Chico through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is a one-year-old very active Pit mix looking for his forever family. He is fully vetted and just thrives on attention. This guy is high-energy and loves all outdoor adventures. Houston is fully vetted, shots up to date, and neutered. He does know a few commands as well. He is very social but can be a bit dog selective so a meet and greet is advised. A very active person or family will be ideal for this young pup.

If you want to meet Houston please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Joanie is an approximately 8-month-old lovely kitten. She was born without back paws but has adapted beautifully and gets around with no trouble at all! She has been fully vetted, shots up to date, microchipped and litter trained. Her vet has checked her and given the green light for adoption! She will need a home without young children or dogs but another cat and older children will be perfect. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on Joanie please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.