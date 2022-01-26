APSU Men’s Basketball takes on Belmont at the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay (5-10 | 1-4 OVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (15-5 | 5-2 OVC)

Thursday, January 27th, 2022 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team returns to the Winfield Dunn Center floor Thursday night to host in-state foe Belmont for a pivotal Ohio Valley Conference match-up.

Series History

Series Record vs. Belmont: Austin Peay leads 32-21

Last Meeting: January 28th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 76, Belmont 81

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University squares off with Belmont for the first time this season Thursday, entering the contest with an overall record of 5-10 and 1-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play. APSU is 19-11 at home against Belmont with each of the last five home games against the Bruins being decided by single digits.

At the halfway point of the season, the Govs are averaging 68.1 points per game and shooting 43.1 percent from the field.

Red Out

Austin Peay State University Athletics is asking fans to wear RED, Thursday as the Govs square off against in-state foe Belmont. In association with the RED OUT, it’s the annual Austin Peay College of Business Night. Fans are encouraged to wear RED and arrive early to take part in the annual Monocles Up sweatshirt giveaway!

Dunn Magic

Austin Peay State University is 19-11 against Belmont inside the Winfield Dunn Center. The Govs last victory over Belmont at home was an 86-78 win back on January 25th, 2020.

As Close As It Gets

Since 2016, seven of the last 11 meetings between Austin Peay State University and Belmont have been decided by 10 points or less. In the last five home games vs. Belmont, the average margin of victory has been 5.6 points.

Home Cookin’

Since the 2016-17 campaign, Austin Peay State University has a record of 32-15 in home OVC contests. In two home OVC games against UT Martin and Morehead State, the Govs are averaging 58.5 points.

The Fabulous Freshman

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the Govs in scoring at 12.7 points per game while also ranking fourth in the OVC at 7.3 rebounds per game.

Currently, Hutchins-Everett is the only qualified player in the OVC to be shooting 50 percent from the field, 30 percent from three, and 70 percent from the free-throw line.

It’s Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s Elton Walker!

Senior Elton Walker in the past five games is averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and shooting 42.3 percent from the floor.

Silver Time

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver is second on the Govs in scoring at 12.4 points per game. Silver has a team-high 11 games scoring in double figures including three of the past four games.

Playing The Best Of The Best

In the next 10 days, the Govs will be three teams that are ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll. APSU squares off with Belmont Thursday, who is ranked No.20 in the poll followed by No.5 Murray State (February 3rd) and No. 24 Morehead State (February 5th).

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum.

Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the road for a match-up with Tennessee Tech, Saturday, January 29th. APSU then has a quick turnaround, hosting SIU Edwardsville, Monday, January 31st before its rivalry match-up with Murray State, Thursday, February 3rd.

