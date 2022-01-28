U.S. Army reports 101st Airborne Division units on High Alert to Deploy

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have been directed to increase levels of readiness to deploy according to a Pentagon announcement Thursday, January 27th, 2022.

Other U.S. Army units in the United States and Europe are also on a heightened preparedness to deploy in support of NATO and the security of U.S. citizens abroad.

“As we have for the last 77 years, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.