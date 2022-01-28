37.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 28, 2022
HomeNewsU.S. Army reports 101st Airborne Division units on High Alert to Deploy
News

U.S. Army reports 101st Airborne Division units on High Alert to Deploy

By News Staff
101st Airborne Division. (Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
101st Airborne Division. (Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have been directed to increase levels of readiness to deploy according to a Pentagon announcement Thursday, January 27th, 2022.

Other U.S. Army units in the United States and Europe are also on a heightened preparedness to deploy in support of NATO and the security of U.S. citizens abroad.

“As we have for the last 77 years, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Aidan Douglas located
Next articleAustin Peay State University Men’s Basketball tip time set for Eastern Illinois Game on February 14th
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online