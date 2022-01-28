37.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball tip time set for Eastern Illinois Game on February 14th

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State (APSU) men’s basketball game against Eastern Illinois on Monday, February 14th will tip at 5:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 15th before the game was postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the Govs program.

Tickets for the originally scheduled January 15th contest will be honored for the men’s game against the Panthers, on February 14th.
 
In addition, tickets for the Valentine’s Day affair are available for purchase at LetsGoPeay/BuyTickets.
 
It will be the 57th meeting between APSU and Eastern Illinois with the Govs leading the all-time series 36-20. At home, the Govs are 20-6 against EIU and have a record of 16-8 against the Panthers since 2010.

