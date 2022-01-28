Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball tip time set for Eastern Illinois Game on February 14th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State (APSU) men’s basketball game against Eastern Illinois on Monday, February 14th will tip at 5:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.
The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 15th before the game was postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the Govs program.
In addition, tickets for the Valentine’s Day affair are available for purchase at LetsGoPeay/BuyTickets.
It will be the 57th meeting between APSU and Eastern Illinois with the Govs leading the all-time series 36-20. At home, the Govs are 20-6 against EIU and have a record of 16-8 against the Panthers since 2010.
Tickets
Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).
