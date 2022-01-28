Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball tip time set for Eastern Illinois Game on February 14th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State (APSU) men’s basketball game against Eastern Illinois on Monday, February 14th will tip at 5:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 15th before the game was postponed due to the implementation of COVID-19 protocols within the Govs program.

Tickets for the originally scheduled January 15th contest will be honored for the men’s game against the Panthers, on February 14th.



In addition, tickets for the Valentine’s Day affair are available for purchase at LetsGoPeay/BuyTickets.



It will be the 57th meeting between APSU and Eastern Illinois with the Govs leading the all-time series 36-20. At home, the Govs are 20-6 against EIU and have a record of 16-8 against the Panthers since 2010.

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.