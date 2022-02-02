Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 2nd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 2nd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cricket is an adult female mixed breed and with her markings and coloring, possibly has some Doberman in the mix. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed before leaving the shelter! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tubs is dressed up and waiting for his new home. This handsome guy is a domestic shorthair kitty, up to date on shots and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Miss Kitty Bee is a beautiful 4 year old silver tabby. She is up to date on shots, vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is very cuddly and loves people but not other pets, so she needs to be the one and only “Queen Bee” in the home. She will make a wonderful, loving companion.

This pretty girl is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Esme is so sweet and has the most mesmerizing eyes! She is on the petite side, weighing about 8 pounds and is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and litter trained. Esme loves her toys and enjoys attention.

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Regan is a super cute, approximately 6-7 month old girl. She is very playful and good with other cats. She is current on vaccinations, fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Regan can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.(CATS).

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! Bagsby is a very handsome Labrador mix with a wonderful personality. He is up to date on shots, neutered and so much fun! He loves people but needs a cat free home and does well with social, polite dogs.

He is a very smart, well mannered boy and already knows some basic commands.



Bagsby would love a family that enjoys any outdoor activities be it swimming, hiking, or playing in the snow. He will be a great companion.



Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Nimbus is a very loving American Bulldog mix. He is a big guy, weighing in at 85 pounds and is up to date on shots, vetted, neutered, microchipped, house and crate trained. He is good with dogs, children and inside cats. Nimbus would love a family that will take him on walks and include him in their adventures! He will make a wonderful companion.

This handsome guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Leo is waiting for his new family! He is a sweet 5 year old Pomeranian. He loves people, giving lots of kisses and playing with small dogs. He is already microchipped and up to date on shots. He is scheduled for his neuter and dental exam on February 18th.

He is dog door trained but if you do not have one he will need to finish his indoor training. Leo does have a stage 2 heart murmur but does not need any medication and is doing fine.

You can find Leo through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Blake is a gorgeous one year old male American Terrier mix. He is a solid, muscular boy, up to date on shots, neutered and wonderful with children. He does well in his crate and in the car and is just the sweetest, kindest boy.

If you want to meet this handsome guy, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Vodka is an approximately10 month old gorgeous Maine Coon mix kitten. He is a very sweet, social, affectionate guy with a passive personality. He enjoys attention and will be a wonderful companion.

He loves sleeping and sunning in the window and enjoys a soft bed. He gets along with other kitties but is unsure about dogs and prefers an overall quieter environment. Vodka is vetted, up to date on shots, neutered and litter trained. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on Amore please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.