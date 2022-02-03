Clarksville Christian School to dismiss early today

Clarksville, TN – As you may be aware, Clarksville-Montgomery County is under an Ice Storm Warning effective at 3:00pm today, Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Accordingly, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will implement an early dismissal schedule.

Lower school pickup will be 1:45pm-2:00pm.



Upper school pickup will be 2:00pm-2:15pm.



After-school activities and athletic practices are canceled, and we are in communication with TSIAA to reschedule tonight’s middle school playoff game.



Clarksville Christian School will continue monitoring conditions this evening and overnight. In the meantime, stay safe and warm!