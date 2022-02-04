Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Weather Update

Fort Campbell, KY – With Fort Campbell open for mission essential personnel today, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACHJ) outpatient face-to-face appointments are canceled, Friday, February 4th, 2022.

Some patient appointments may continue virtually. Your care team will reach out to you if your appointment continues virtually. Outpatient services closed include all primary and specialty care, pharmacies, dental, COVID testing, and vaccine services.

The COVID-19 testing and the Town Center pharmacy will reopen, Saturday, February 5th. COVID-19 testing is offered as a Drive-Thru from 8:00am to 11:30am Saturday.



Patients with scheduled appointments today who have not heard from your care team can call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 or use Tricareonline to reschedule your appointment.



All inpatient and emergency services operate 24/7. If you have a medical emergency, please go to the nearest emergency center.

Everyone is encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling or walking in icy conditions.