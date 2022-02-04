Roxy Regional Theatre announces “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” for tonight, canceled

Clarksville, TN – Due to hazardous road conditions resulting from the ice and snow accumulations overnight, and out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and actors traveling to Clarksville, this evening’s 8:00pm performance of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at the Roxy Regional Theatre has been canceled.

The Roxy apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff is our top priority.

Ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges/refunds, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the box office at www.roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org

At this time, both of Saturday’s performances will proceed as scheduled:

Saturday, February 5th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 5th at 8:00pm

In light of this evening’s cancellation, our BOGO discounts for military, APSU students, and CitySaver coupon holders will be honored at Saturday’s performances.

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding, and please stay safe and warm during this latest round of winter weather!

