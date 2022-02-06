Austin Peay State University Track and Field Captures Six Event Victories at Don DeNoon Invitational

Carbondale, IL – It was a dominant day for the Austin Peay State University track and field team on Saturday, capturing six event victories at the Don DeNoon Invitational.

The Govs saw two event victories in the field in the high jump and pole vault. Following up its success in the field, Austin Peay State University registered four event wins on the track.

The most notable event victory came in the pole vault where junior Karlijn Schouten broke her own school record in the pole vault with a mark of 4.20 meters. Schouten broke the school record on her second of three attempts as the 4.20-meter mark ranks 29th best in the NCAA.



Senior Denia Hill-Tate earned her first indoor victory of the season in the high jump with a mark of 1.60 meters. It was Hill-Tate’s fourth career-high jump victory and first since the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, May 13th-15th. The Nashville, Tennessee, native cleared the starting mark of 1.55 meters on her second attempt before clearing 1.60 meters on the second attempt.



The Govs first victory on the track came in dominating fashion in the 400-meter dash. APSU had the top four times in the event, led by senior Allana Johnson with a time of 59.70 to earn her first career 400-meter event win. Johnson was followed by Mikaela Smith (59.92), Lauren Lewis-Haynes (59.95), and Sydney Hartoin (1:00.33).

Senior Camaryn McClelland recorded her fastest time of the season in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.98 to win her first career event. In the prelims, McClelland posted the third-fastest time at 9.11 before running a season-best 8.98.

Junior Kenisha Phillips continued her successful indoor campaign with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.33. The back-to-back-to-back OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week captured her first event victory of the 2022 indoor season. The Govs 4×400 meter relay team ended the day in style, coming away victorious in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:57.04.

Following Saturday’s meet, Austin Peay State University heads to Birmingham, AL for its final tune-up prior to the OVC Championships, February 11th-12th at the Bulldog Invitational. The Govs then have a week off before heading to the OVC Indoor Championships, February 23rd-24th.

Field

Weight Throw

Senior Kori McDaniel registered a career-best throw of 15.33 meters. McDaniel’s first two throws of 15.33 and 15.27 meters were career-bests



Shot Put

McDaniel finished seventh with a mark of 13.05 meters The third straight week McDaniel has had a throw over 13 meters



Triple Jump

Senior Lennex Walker finishes second with a jump of 10.95 meters.

Sprints

60-meter dash

Junior Kenisha Phillips finishes second in the event with a time of 7.55. Phillips had the fastest time in the prelims with a time of 7.59.



60-meter hurdles

Freshman Madi Wallace finishes fifth with a time of 9.14 Wallace was just 0.01 away from her career-best mark set at the Vanderbilt Invitational



200-meter dash

Senior Kyra Wilder earned a fifth-place finish with a time of 25.77. It was Wilder’s highest finish in the 200-meter dash this season



Distance

1-Mile

Senior Sara Martin runs a time of 5:21.06 to finish fifth

3000m

Martin finished second in the event with a career-best time of 10:43.26

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.