Roxy Regional Theatre’s production of Musical “Ain’t Misbehavin'” postponed One Week

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre announces that due to last week’s winter weather and hazardous road conditions preventing adequate rehearsal time, this weekend’s opening of the Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin'” has been postponed until next Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm.

The Roxy apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff is our top priority, and we want to continue to be able to bring you the quality you have come to expect from the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges/refunds, but if you have any questions or concerns, please contact the box office at 931.645.7699 or roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Make your reservations today, and join Eboné Amos, Terrence J. Bennett, Sierra Davis, David Ridley, and April Sledge in this sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller!

Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 18th at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 19th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 19th at 8:00pm

Thursday, February 24th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 25th at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 26th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 26th at 8:00pm

In keeping with our pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, tickets will go on sale at 6:30pm on February 17th for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

