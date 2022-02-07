APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University to celebrate School Counseling

Clarksville, TN – Here are some of the events happening at Austin Peay State University (APSU) this week.

APSU to host National School Counseling Week celebration February 10th, 2022

In the two years since the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic first started, schools across the country have hired more counselors to help students deal with the ensuing stress. This week, the Austin Peay State University Department of Psychological Sciences and Counseling will honor the local individuals who’ve pursued this important field with a special celebration on Thursday, February 10th.

“It’s National School Counseling Week (February 7th-11th), and I have invited the school counselors who want to be part of our celebration, and they’ll come to campus, where we have some professional development planned,” Dr. Eva Gibson, assistant professor of counseling, said. “We have some really good speakers who are Zooming in from other states to talk about the work school counselors do and how we can improve upon that work.”



The event will be on Thursday, February 10th, at 5:00pm in Austin Peay State University’s Morgan University Center, and it will feature discussions on how to improve relationships between school counselors and school administrators. Speakers include Fabion Vicks, school counselor from Henry County Schools, and Diana Virgil, a school counselor from Alabama’s Daleville High School.



Representatives from the American School Counseling Association will also offer remarks and some words of encouragement to the attendees. In addition to local school counselors, graduate students in APSU’s Master of Science in Counseling program will attend.

For information on APSU’s Department of Psychological Sciences and Counseling, visit https://www.apsu.edu/psychology.

Renowned public sculptor Jean Shin to deliver Free Lecture

The APSU Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to host award-winning public sculptor and installation artist, Jean Shin, to continue 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“I love Jean Shin’s work,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “Known for her large-scale installations and public sculptures, Shin transforms accumulations of discarded objects into powerful monuments that interrogate our complex relationship between material consumption, collective identity and community engagement.”

Shin will speak via Zoom on Tuesday, February 8th at 6:00pm. The lecture is free and open to the public, and you can register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/ShinAPSU.

“Thanks to CECA, The Department of Art + Design has a history of bringing world-class artists to Clarksville – Shin is one of those artists,” Dickins said. “I met Shin a few years ago through APSU’s partnership with the Chautauqua Institution, where she serves as one of their core faculty. Her generosity with her students and her pleasant and humorous demeanor are just a few more reasons why jumped at the chance to have her visit and be part of the Speaker Series.”

Shin also will meet with Austin Peay State University during individual studio visits on Wednesday.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

Last week for Christina A. West’s ‘mere mortals’

The New Gallery with support from the APSU Department of Art + Design and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host an exhibit from Christina A. West, sculptor, and installation artist. The exhibit – called “mere mortals” – runs through February 11th.

Read more about the exhibit here.

All exhibitions at The New Gallery and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm and follow the University’s academic calendar and weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available per request.

For more information, contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

Black History Month events

Explore the success and lessons black business owners want you to know about at the Black-Owned Business Panel on Tuesday, February 8th, at the Wilburn N. Daniel African American Cultural Center (WNDAACC), Clement Room 120 from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Lunch will be provided by Legends Smokehouse and Grill.

The panel will include moderator Lorneth Peters of the APSU Tennessee Small Business Development Center, Juanita Charles of the Charles Group, Darrion Wiley-Hunt of Sauce Unlimited, Antwon Harris of the Antwon Harris Group, Erica Bellamy of Juice&Rootz and Kevin Smith of Legends Smokehouse and Grill.

Black Love Panel Newlywed Game Show will take place on Wednesday, February 9th, at WNDAACC, Clement 120 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm.

For more