APSU Baseball’s Jack Alexander, Drew McIllwain named to Preseason All-OVC team

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior catcher Jack Alexander and redshirt junior pitcher Drew McIllwain earned Preseason All-OVC recognition from the Ohio Valley Conference, Thursday, while APSU was picked fourth in the league’s “Predicted Order of Finish.”

Alexander, of Belton, Missouri, is the Govs returning leader in doubles (17), home runs (6) and RBI (28) from last season’s team. He batted .281 in 53 games played, starting 46 outings behind the plate. Those totals included an OVC-leading 13 doubles in league play while he batted .295 against OVC opponents. Alexander closed 2021 on a torrid pace, batting .363 (20-of-55) over the final 15 games with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 14 runs scored.



Waverly-native McIllwain looks to follow up a 2021 season that saw him named to the OVC All-Freshman team and earn OVC All-Tournament recognition. He earned his first taste of weekend starter duties in back-to-back starts against Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State and became a permanent fixture in the weekend rotation with a win against SIUE. He finished OVC play with a 3.65 ERA that was sixth among league pitchers and he limited OVC foes to a .236 batting average – eighth among league pitchers. In the OVC tournament, he allowed one run over 7.1 innings to help the Govs eliminate Morehead State.



2021 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri received eight first-place votes and 114 points in the “Predicted Order of Finish.” Murray State followed in second place with four first-place votes and 104 points. Morehead State did not receive a first-place vote but had 93 points to finish third in the preseason prognostication. Austin Peay (4th place, 2 first-place votes, 87 points) was picked just ahead of Belmont (5th, 2 first-place votes, 86 points). Southeast Missouri (6th, 2 firsts, 55 points), Eastern Illinois (7th, 50 points), Tennessee Tech (8th, 43 points), and UT Martin (9th, 16 points) completed the nine-team ranking.

Austin Peay State University opens the 2022 season in eight days when it hosts Boston College in a three-game series on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The season-opener is slated for a Friday, February 18th at 2:00pm followed by contests both Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm.

Season and single-game tickets are available anytime by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or during normal business hours by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).