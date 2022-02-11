City of Clarksville announces Further Tree Replacement to take place in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department (Forestry Division) will continue to replace trees throughout the downtown area every weekend in February, beginning February 12th from 7:00am to 3:30pm.

Trees identified for replacement as part of a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) grant will take place on the following dates and locations:

February 12th: Trees in front of the Clarksville-Montgomery County E911 Building at South First Street

February 13th: Trees at the corner of Main Street and North Spring Street by the City Wellness Center

February 19th: Trees at Hiter and Commerce Street at Planters Bank

February 20th: Trees at Spring Alley

February 26th-27th: Trees along Strawberry Alley

Due to the overall size of the trees being replaced, streets, where tree work is being conducted, will be closed to ordinary car and truck traffic to allow crews to remove the trees safely. Pedestrian traffic will remain open in these areas for building and store access where applicable.

This operation continues after 23 trees were successfully removed from around the Cumberland Plaza Garage and will receive replacements starting in March. This operation is part of a larger project made possible through a TAEP grant, a 50/50 matching grant from the State Department of Agriculture.

A total of 52 large trees will be replaced throughout the downtown area no later than April 30, when the TAEP grant is finalized.