Austin Peay State University Track to compete in Bulldog Open

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU)Track and Field team will have its final warm-up before the conference championships, Saturday, February 12th at the Bulldog Open in Birmingham, AL.

It’s the final meet for the Govs before the OVC Indoor Track and Field Championships, February 23rd-24th.

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Belhaven, Belmont, Berry, Berry College, Bethel, Birmingham-Southern, Columbus State, Cumberland, Embry-Riddle, Emmanuel, Emory, Florida A&M, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, High Point, Hinds CC, Life, Louisiana Tech, Mars Hill, McNeese State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi Valley, North Alabama, Oglethorpe, Piedmont, Reinhardt, Samford, Savannah State, Shorter, South Carolina State, Tennessee State, Troy, UAB, UL Monroe, USC-Beaufort, William Carey



Events begin in the field at 10:00am Saturday with the shot put followed by the long jump and pole vault at 10:30am Competition on the track begins at 11:00am with the prelims of the 60-meter dash. The Bulldog Open concludes at 5:50pm with the 4×400-meter relay.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a successful weekend at the Don DeNoon Invitational, capturing a season-high six event victories. Junior Kenisha Phillips registered a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.33 en route to being named OVC Co-Female Track Athlete of the Week for the fourth week in a row.

Junior Karlijn Schouten was named OVC Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week after breaking her own school record in the pole vault at 4.20 meters last weekend. Schouten broke the school record on her second of three attempts as the 4.20-meter mark ranks 29th best in the NCAA.

Also earning her first indoor victory of the season at the Don DeNoon Invitational was senior Denia Hill-Tate with a mark of 1.60 meters in the high jump. It was Hill-Tate’s fourth career-high jump victory and first since the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, May 13th-15th. The Nashville, Tenn., native cleared the starting mark of 1.55 meters on her second attempt before clearing 1.60 meters on the second attempt.

With the OVC Indoor Championships just two weeks away, Austin Peay State University looks to capture another indoor title, doing so back in 2019. Currently, the APSU Govs have the fastest time in the conference in the 60-meter dash (Phillips – 7.55), 200-meter dash (Phillips – 23.96), 400-meter dash (Phillips-54.64), and 800-meter dash (Mikaela Smith – 2:12.44).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.