APSU Men’s Tennis plays Southern Indiana, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a pair of wins last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Southern Indiana on Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana. the match begins at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (2-1) was led by senior Anton Damberg in its wins against Cumberland and Oakland City last week. Damberg picked up three overall victories in the matches, earning the Gagnef, Sweden native his first-career Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award.

In addition to Damberg, the Govs have seen strong play from their freshman in recent matches. The rookie trio of Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, and Hogan Stoker combined for six wins against Cumberland and Oakland City and were highlighted by Becchis’ 3-0 combined record.



Friday’s match is the ninth time the Govs have faced Southern Indiana (2-0) under head coach Ross Brown. Brown, who coached the Eagles from 2002-09, won 63 matches at USI, including the 2005 Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championship, earning the 2005 GLVC Coach of the Year.



The APSU Govs are 11-1 against Southern Indiana since 2001 and have won their last four matches against the future OVC member. In the most recent meeting between the two, March 12th, 2020, Austin Peay State University claimed a 5-2 win in the final match of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.



The Eagles return eight student-athletes from their 2021 team that finished fifth in the GLVC’s Eastern Division, including Marvin Kromer and Lucas Sakamaki, the No. 7 doubles pairing in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division II Midwest Region rankings last spring.

About the Southern Indiana Eagles

2022 Record: 2-0 (0-0 GLVC)

2021 Record: 8-2 (3-3 GLVC)

2021 Season Result: After finishing fifth in the GLVC’s Eastern Division last season, Southern Indiana missed the eight-team postseason tournament by half a match. Its three conference wins in 2021 were tied for the team’s most since the 2017 season.

Returners/Newcomers: 8/5

All-Time Series (Since 2001): 11-1 APSU

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University’s final match of the 2020 season was a 5-2 victory, March 12th, 2020, against Southern Indiana at the USI Tennis Courts in Evansville, Indiana.

The Governors picked up wins on the No. 3 and No. 1 doubles courts to claim the match’s first point before claiming the victory after winning on the top three singles lines.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter(@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For The APSU Men’s Tennis Team



Following their match with the Eagles, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action against West Florida, March 8th, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.