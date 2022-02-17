Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting on Manning Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a shooting that occurred on Manning Drive. At 11:49am, police received a call about a person being shot and lying on the ground.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. CPD requests the public avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

There was a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:34am on Wallace Boulevard, but it is uncertain if the two shootings are related.

There were no injuries in the incident on Wallace Boulevard.



There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.