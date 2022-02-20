Austin Peay State University Baseball downs Boston College in extra innings, 10-9

Clarksville, TN – Reliever Sebastian Martinez threw four scoreless innings and right fielder Geno Avros earned a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball back from an eight-run deficit to defeat Boston College 10-9, Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

With the win, Austin Peay State University ties the season-opening three-game series, 1-1. The Govs and Eagles will battle for the series victory in a 1:00pm Sunday outing.

Boston College (1-1) controlled the action early, scoring in four of its first five innings and building an 8-0 lead after a three-run top of the fifth. Meanwhile, Eagles’ freshman starter Sean Hard, a 2021 MLB Draft pick, kept Austin Peay State University in check through four innings, allowing one hit and no runs.



Austin Peay (1-1) broke through in the bottom of the fifth with four runs off Hard and tacked on four more off the Eagle’s second reliever of the game to close within 9-8 after six innings.



The Governors turned to Martinez (1-0) in the seventh, and the senior responded with four scoreless innings to finish the game. He held Boston College without a hit and allowed only one walk while striking out four batters.

APSU rallied to tie the game with two outs in the ninth. Three consecutive singles by Avros, pinch hitter Matt Joslin, and third baseman Michael Robinson did the trick, Robinson’s driving in the tying run.

The Govs broke the tie one inning later after reserve left fielder Harrison Brown led off the inning with a double. An intentional walk and a standard walk loaded the bases and forced Boston College not only to make a pitching change but bring five infielders in to try and stem the Govs run. But Avros earned the bases-loaded walk to thwart the Eagles’ intentions and win the game.

First baseman John McDonald enjoyed another two-RBI day, going 1-for-5 with a double. Robinson went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Avros was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI.

Left fielder Travis Honeyman had Boston College’s lone multi-hit outing, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Shortstop Vince Cimini and catcher Peter Burns each had two RBI. Eagles reliever Max Gieg was tagged for the loss after allowing one run on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

The Governor

After Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff endured a rough start – the first three Govs to the mound surrendered eight runs – Sebastian Martinez took the mound to start the seventh inning and immediately calmed the Eagles. He worked around baserunners in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings but did not face a runner in scoring position.

After the Govs tied the game in the ninth, Martinez retired the side to keep the game tied. He struck out four of the 15 batters he faced, allowed a walk, and did not allow a hit.

Notes and Notables

Power 5 Down

The win against ACC foe Boston College was the Governors’ eighth against a Power 5 opponent during head coach Travis Janssen‘s tenure. It was APSU’s fourth against an ACC team in that stretch, joining wins against North Carolina State (2017), Norte Dame (2017), and Clemson (2018).

Leadoff Rally Starters

All but one of Saturday’s runs came in an inning in which the leadoff hitter reached base safely. Boston College saw its leadoff hitter reach in five of the first six innings, with all nine of its runs coming in those five innings.

Austin Peay State University saw its leadoff hitter reach four times and scored in three of those (4th, 5th, and 10th) for a total of nine runs. The only run to score in an inning not started by a leadoff hitter came in the ninth when APSU tied the game with its third batter of the inning being the first to reach safely.

Scoring Summary

Eagles 1st: After the first two batters of the game reached base, second baseman Luke Gold drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, shortstop Vince Cimini’s sacrifice bunt allowed a second run to scamper home.

Govs 0, Eagles 2.

Eagles 3rd: Again, the top of the Eagles order did the damage, with the first two batters again reaching base. A walk loaded the bases in front of Cimini, who drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.

Govs 0, Eagles 3.

Eagles 4th: The theme of leadoff runners reaching and scoring continued in the fourth inning with third baseman Lucas Stalman singling and then scoring on catcher Peter Burns’ double. Left fielder Travis Honeyman, who started the rallies in the first and third innings, followed with a one-out double to drive in Burns to extend the BC lead.

Govs 0, Eagles 5.



Eagles 5th: The first three batters reached base safely and, as was the case previously, all three scored. Pinch hitter Parker Landwehr, the third batter of the inning, drove in a run with a single. Burns drove in another run with a ground out before a wild pitch allowed the inning’s third run to score, extending the lead to its largest margin.

Govs 0, Eagles 8.

Govs 5th: Austin Peay State University joined the fray in the fifth with the first four batters reaching safely – and, of course, all four would eventually score. Left fielder TJ Foreman, the fourth batter of the inning, was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Second baseman Jonah Beamon then grounded out to push in a second run. First baseman John McDonald drove in two runs with his double into the left-center gap. The Govs had halved the Eagles’ lead at the inning’s end.

Govs 4, Eagles 8.

Eagles 6th: Stop us if you’ve heard this before; the Eagles leadoff hitter in the sixth – right fielder Cameron Leary – walked to start the inning and yes, he ultimately scored. First baseman Joe Vetrano did the honors with a one-out double.

Govs 4, Eagles 9.

Govs 6th: No, really, the theme continues. The first four Governors in the sixth reached base, and they each scored – but not without some help from the Eagles’ defense. After three infield singles loaded the bases, center fielder Skyler Luna rifled a single through the right side to drive in a run. Beamon followed with a groundout to get another run home. But Boston College appeared ready to escape when, with two outs, McDonald hit a ground ball toward the shortstop. However, the ball slipped under the defender’s glove and two runs scampered home to narrow the deficit to one run.

Govs 8, Eagles 9.

Govs 9th: For the first time in the game, a run was scored in an inning in which the leadoff hitter did not reach base. Avros’ two-out single to center field got the rally started. Pinch hitter Matt Joslin singled to right-center and Robinson drove in Avros with a single to left-center. Austin Peay would load the bases, but the Eagles escaped with a strikeout to force extra innings.

Govs 9, Eagles 9.

Govs 10th: Returning to the previous theme, Austin Peay State University leadoff batter Harrison Brown led off the 10th with a double off the wall in center field. After a ground out, Boston College intentionally walked McDonald then unintentionally walked catcher Jack Alexander. A long break in the action ensued as Boston College made several changes that resulted in a new pitcher taking the mound and installing a five-person infield to try and stymie the APSU Govs. But Gina Avros made the Eagles’ efforts go for naught with a five-pitch, bases-loaded walk to end the game.

Govs 10, Eagles 9.

Box Score

Boston College 9, Austin Peay 10